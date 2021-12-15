Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

