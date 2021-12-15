Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $58,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,822,330. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.