Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $153.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

