Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.98

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.98 and last traded at $152.59, with a volume of 14386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

