Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $185.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average of $184.74.

