Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

