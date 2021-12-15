Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

