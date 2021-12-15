Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 68,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

