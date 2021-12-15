Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $74,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG remained flat at $$168.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 92,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

