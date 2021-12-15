VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,750,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.