Vabble (VAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $742,344.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00209209 BTC.

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

