UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

UWMC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

UWMC stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of UWM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

