UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

USER stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. UserTesting has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

