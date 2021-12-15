UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UserTesting in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UserTesting’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of USER opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

