USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005041 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

