Upstart (UPST) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Upstart to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Upstart and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Upstart
|1
|3
|6
|0
|2.50
|Upstart Competitors
|365
|1342
|1620
|58
|2.41
Profitability
This table compares Upstart and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Upstart
|12.30%
|15.32%
|9.06%
|Upstart Competitors
|42.81%
|-36.04%
|3.75%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Upstart and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Upstart
|$233.42 million
|$5.98 million
|181.19
|Upstart Competitors
|$4.06 billion
|$537.45 million
|16.76
Upstart’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Upstart beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.