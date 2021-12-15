United Utilities Group PLC (UUGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on February 8th

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

