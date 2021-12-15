United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.