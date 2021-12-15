United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,491. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

