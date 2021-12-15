United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 3.9%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.59. 1,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.06.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

