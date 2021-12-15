UniLayer (LAYER) Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

