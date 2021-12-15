Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were well above his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Udemy has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

