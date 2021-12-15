UBU Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29,093.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. UBU Finance has a market cap of $153,238.51 and approximately $29,093.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00038035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00200192 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 11,252,610 coins and its circulating supply is 10,423,117 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

