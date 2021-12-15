UBS Group Initiates Coverage on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

