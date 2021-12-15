U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.42. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 65,263 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89.

In related news, Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,490 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

