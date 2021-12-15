TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 14th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $105,609.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 117,510,776,958 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

