Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Given New 6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.00 to 6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of THBIY stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.
Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
