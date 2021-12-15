Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Given New 6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.00 to 6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of THBIY stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Commercial; Small-and-Medium Enterprise and Integrated; and Treasury and Investment. Its services include accepting deposits, issuance of cash and non-cash loans, purchasing cheques and bank bills, performing custody services, rendering insurance agency transactions, and trading the capital market instruments issued for the purpose of performing intermediary services.

