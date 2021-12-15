Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.