Truepoint Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,002 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

