Truepoint Inc. Sells 908,283 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $110.61. 121,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,853. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

