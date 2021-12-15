Truepoint Inc. Sells 567 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.74. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,411. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.26 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

