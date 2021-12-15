Truepoint Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

GE stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,813. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of -177.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

