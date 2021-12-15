Truepoint Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

