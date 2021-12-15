Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 108.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,535 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $462.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

