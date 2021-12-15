TrueFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.71 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $143.76 million and $8.71 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

