TrueFeedBack One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,518.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $57,518.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00199182 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

