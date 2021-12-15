Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director David James Clare Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Shares of TSU opened at C$43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.57. Trisura Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.46 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.06.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.