Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $32.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TPVC opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.81. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50.

Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

