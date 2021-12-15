Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $32.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:TPVC opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.81. Triple Point Income VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50.
Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.