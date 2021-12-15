TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,525. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,462 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,067 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 2,954.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 494,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 478,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.