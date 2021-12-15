Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,204,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up approximately 2.1% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $122,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.32. 46,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,225. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

