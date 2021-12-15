Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ Lock-Up Period To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ (NASDAQ:TRMR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had issued 6,768,953 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $128,610,107 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter worth $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

