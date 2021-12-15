Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $294,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.33. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

