Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qudian Call Options (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,949 call options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,188 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 1,459.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 601,929 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QD opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

