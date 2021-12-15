Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,364% compared to the typical volume of 207 call options.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.
CHNG stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92.
In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 698,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 549,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,154,000 after purchasing an additional 457,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
