Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,364% compared to the typical volume of 207 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

CHNG stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 698,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 549,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,154,000 after purchasing an additional 457,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

