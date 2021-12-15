Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,199,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO opened at $234.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $237.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

