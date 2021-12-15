Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 36,201 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,201 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.45 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

