Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Lennar by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Lennar by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

