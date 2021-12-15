Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $479.89 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $483.04. The stock has a market cap of $451.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.97 and a 200 day moving average of $422.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

