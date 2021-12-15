Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 845 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

