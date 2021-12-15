Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,427 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.